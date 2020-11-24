Bergen Reilly caps sensational sophomore season for O’Gorman with state AA title for Knights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There are two sides to Bergen Reilly. “I would say most people, if they watch me, they say I’m pretty calm on the court. But when my competitive side comes out it’s crazy!” O’Gorman Sophomore Bergen Reilly says.

Those on the other end of the volleyball net probably agree. “She’s hard to outsmart. She sees the court like a setter no matter where she is. So whether she’s attacking or setting she sees the court really strategically. Her physicality obviously is a huge asset but mentally she’s hard to stop,” O’Gorman Volleyball Head Coach Emily Byrnes says.

And the wildest thing about it is that Reilly has been with the varsity since she was in middle school. “She played every match for us her 8th grade year! We knew it was going to be good for her too in the long run to play with people who were more at her level because she just kind of plays above her age a little bit,” Byrnes says.

Playing at such high level so early wasn’t so crazy to Bergen since she always had to bring her best to compete with older sister Raegen. “There is definitely competition, and we’re both competitive, but it’s to help each other and not to make one feel better than the other. Playing with Raegen, and playing at an older age, it’s helped me a lot to grow and get to this level. But now that I’m at this level I just know that I can’t stop. I just have to keep going,” Bergen says.

Their final season together was, literally, a perfect one. They helped lead O’Gorman to a 26-0 record and state championship.

And as Raegen heads off to North Dakota State, Bergen has two more years to choose from a growing list of suitors....“Minnesota, Nebraska, Stanford, Wisconsin, Kentucky. Just thinking about the future it’s crazy! I watch these games on line and it makes me so excited for things to come,” Reilly says. Who are just as enamored with her future as she is.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

