Drizzle, Light Rain Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see the chance for some drizzle and light rain to continue through the day, especially the farther south and east you are. Otherwise, we’ll see clearing conditions on the back of this system. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the north to the low 40s in the south. The wind will switch around to the northwest, but should be lighter than it was yesterday.

Through the rest of this week, we should see plenty of sunshine and dry weather! Highs tomorrow will be stuck in the upper 30s and low 40s again. Thanksgiving is looking great! We should have mostly sunny conditions with highs in the mid 40s across the region. If you are doing any traveling this year, it looks like we’ll have clear conditions across most of the Midwest.

We’ll cool temperatures down a bit for Friday, but then we’re just going to crank them back up for Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s for most. Cooler air will start to move into the region for Sunday and early next week. Highs will drop into the mid 30s. We should jump back into the 40s for highs by next Tuesday.

