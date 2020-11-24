Eric Henderson’s Jacks are ready to go Wednesday in Crossover Classic

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU Men’s Basketball team is set to open it’s season Wednesday night in the Crossover Classic against West Virginia... And there will be no fans in attendance for the 3-day event for the men, followed by 3 days for the women with U-S-D.

Despite the loss in the conference tournament last year, this team couldn’t be readier for the season to start with Douglas Wilson back on the floor. He didn’t play when their season ended abruptly at the Premier Center during the Summit League Tournament.

But with all those other guys back, Eric Henderson says his team is motivated and very ready to go, despite all the uncertainty this fall thanks to the pandemic. ”Our players approach has been fantastic when they’re really not sure what they’re even looking forward to, who we’re playing, when we’re playing. I have to give a ton of credit to them of just really taking each day as what it is and trying to get better. There’s a lot of things to be excited about, especially with the amount of work we’ve put in after last season’s bitter ending. It left a sour taste in our mouth,” says Henderson.

And the Jacks are pumped get get back on the court Wednesday night at 6:00 against the Mountaineers in a game that will be televised on ESPN2... The Jacks will also play on Thursday and Friday and the time will depend on how they do.

