Advertisement

Former Rapid City priest gets nearly 8 years in theft case

Marcin Garbacz (courtesy KOTA)
Marcin Garbacz (courtesy KOTA)(KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A former Rapid City priest accused of possessing child pornography and having sexual contact with a minor has been sentenced to nearly eight years in federal prison in connection with a separate theft case.

Marcin Garbacz was sentenced Monday after he was convicted of stealing nearly $260,000 in cash donations from the diocese.

At his sentencing hearing, Garbacz apologized to parishioners, saying he unfairly harmed them when he was angry at the Diocese of Rapid City and the Catholic Church.

Garbacz won’t go directly to prison because he now faces the charges related to sexual misconduct charges, which were recently unsealed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason and Lacy Steinberg
‘House Hunters’ to feature Sioux Falls couple
Neighbors upset about West Sioux Falls rezoning
Neighbors upset about West Sioux Falls rezoning
Police respond to a report of a shooting in east-central Sioux Falls Monday.
Shooting in eastern Sioux Falls leaves 1 injured
James Burrage
Police arrest man they say threatened people with bat outside Empire Mall
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.) (File photo)
Rep. Johnson: Time for Trump to ‘begin the transition process’
The owners of CPMFitness are opening their annual rowing challenge up to the public, instead of...
Sioux Falls gym hosts fitness challenge to help people stay healthy through holiday season
Masks
Fort Pierre council passes mask resolution
The owners of CPMFitness are opening their annual rowing challenge up to the public, instead of...
Rowing Challenge with CPMFitness