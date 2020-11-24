Advertisement

Fort Pierre council passes mask resolution

Masks
Masks(WVLT)
Nov. 24, 2020
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota community has passed a resolution encouraging mask use.

The Fort Pierre City Council on Monday passed a resolution on a 5-1 vote asking all residents and patrons in town to wear a mask and follow other CDC recommendations to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Gloria Hanson said this is not a mandate, and does not have any sort of legal power. She said she hopes the people of Fort Pierre get the message about the dangers of COVID-19.

Alderman Todd Bernhard, the one vote against the resolution, said it should be up to personal responsibility.

The latest update from the state Department of Health shows there have been 216 positive cases of COVID-19 in Fort Pierre and Stanley County residents; 138 of those are considered recovered. In Pierre and Hughes County, there have been 1548 positive cases - 1127 of which are considered recovered - and 17 deaths.

