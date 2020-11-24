FSD sees uptick in air travelers amid pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As city leaders and healthcare professionals urge people to stay put for the holidays, the Sioux Falls Regional Airport is seeing an uptick in travelers leading up to thanksgiving.

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport is servicing about 50% fewer travelers than in past years, including this week during Thanksgiving.

“This week we do have, at least the people that have reservations, we see about 1,000 people a day, tomorrow over 1,400 people a day. Very busy day typically before Thanksgiving, the Sunday afterward similar amount of people,” Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier said.

Wayne and Vonda Bradshaw are heading South to spend the holiday with their daughter, and consider the trip safer than other activities.

“I’m a commercial pilot and I’m totally comfortable with how safe it is on the airplane. Everybody’s paying attention, certainly a lot safer than wandering around a grocery store or a big box store in town somewhere” said Wayne Bradshaw.

Being a pilot, Bradshaw knows and trusts the airflow inside an airplane.

“HEPA filters, the airflow, the fact that everybody is masked, they’re cleaned after each flight. I vouched to my wife that this is totally safe to air travel during the holidays,” Bradshaw added.

Letellier says Thanksgiving week, along with the days surrounding Christmas and New Year, are always busy and advises if you plan to travel, plan to wear a mask.

He adds that as a business, this time of year is important to keep the airport running.

“All that revenue that we utilize to operate the airport isn’t there if people aren’t traveling. Certainly, it’s important to us that people do travel, but more importantly, we want to make sure that people are safe and that they are making good decisions when traveling,” said Letellier.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.