Nonprofits struggle with challenges amid COVID-19

By Miranda Paige
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s the season for giving when many nonprofits rely on volunteers and donations. However, due to COVID-19 some organizations are facing greater challenges this year.

The biggest concern many nonprofits are facing right now is more people in need due to covid and less funding.

A lot of nonprofits in the area raise their funds through in person events. So organizations have had to get creative this year in looking for ways to collect those needed donations. Many turned to virtual events like Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana.

The nonprofit is still granting wishes that are safe to grant right now and are in need of funds to make that happen. Currently, their revenue is down due in part to canceled events.

“Food and shelter and taking care of people and healthcare are essential things that need to happen. We hope that right after people think about those things that we’re next in line because the hope that a wish gives a child battling a critical illness is essential now more than ever,” said Sue Salter, CEO and President of Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana

Other nonprofits in need of funding right now include:

The Salvation Army

Sioux Empire United Way

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation also has a full list of other local Sioux Falls nonprofits.

