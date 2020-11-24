Northwestern rolls past Jamestown on Monday Night Football in OC

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Monday night football in Orange City isn’t normal. But it hasn’t been a normal year. And the Red Raiders apparently enjoyed playing under the lights on their home field as they improved to 8-1 with a convincing 49-0 win.

The red Raiders jumped out to a 21-0 half-time lead when Tyson Kooima and Shane Solberg connected for the hat trick-3 scoring passes and Matt McCarty’s team never looked back. Kooima finished the night with 4 TD passes as Logan Meyer and Blake Fryar each scored on runs and Bryce Paulson recovered a blocked punt by Izaac Miles in the end zone for another score.

