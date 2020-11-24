Advertisement

Northwestern rolls past Jamestown on Monday Night Football in OC

Red Raiders Dominate Jimmies under the lights
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Monday night football in Orange City isn’t normal. But it hasn’t been a normal year. And the Red Raiders apparently enjoyed playing under the lights on their home field as they improved to 8-1 with a convincing 49-0 win.

The red Raiders jumped out to a 21-0 half-time lead when Tyson Kooima and Shane Solberg connected for the hat trick-3 scoring passes and Matt McCarty’s team never looked back. Kooima finished the night with 4 TD passes as Logan Meyer and Blake Fryar each scored on runs and Bryce Paulson recovered a blocked punt by Izaac Miles in the end zone for another score.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors upset about West Sioux Falls rezoning
Neighbors upset about West Sioux Falls rezoning
Jason and Lacy Steinberg
‘House Hunters’ to feature Sioux Falls couple
MGN
Man dies from injuries sustained in a car accident Friday near Brookings
58-year-old man identified in Codington County fatal crash
58-year-old man identified in Codington County fatal crash
South Dakota reports 42 more COVID deaths, 851 new cases
South Dakota reports 42 more COVID deaths, 851 new cases

Latest News

Jackrabbits excited to play in Crossover Classic at Pentagon
Eric Henderson’s Jacks are ready to go Wednesday in Crossover Classic
Sophomore Bergen Reilly helps O'Gorman to State "AA" title and perfect season
Bergen Reilly caps sensational sophomore season for O’Gorman with state AA title for Knights
10pm Sportscast Monday, November 23rd
10pm Sportscast Monday, November 23rd
Fan won’t be allowed at upcoming Sanford Pentagon college basketball games