Oh My Cupcakes! rolls out special holiday treats

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many businesses have had to adapt during the pandemic and get creative on how to keep their business going.

A cupcake shop in Sioux Falls is serving up more than just cupcakes now, just in time for the holidays.

Oh My Cupcakes!, located at 57th Street and Western Avenue as well as on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls, has you covered this holiday season, with special treats available now through the end of the year.

With only two days left until Thanksgiving, there’s still time to get your hands on some of their tasty desserts.

“Thanksgiving, you think things like pumpkin pie, sweet potato, snickerdoodle cookies... Well, we’ve put all of those into a cupcake,” Oh my Cupcakes! proprietor Melissa Johnson said. “We have sweet potato spice, snickerdoodle cupcake, all of these fun flavors, and we’re calling it our Thanksgiving Dozen.”

You can still order cupcakes for pickup on Wednesday, but hurry, because Oh My Cupcakes! will be closed on Thanksgiving.

This season, the cupcakery is offering several pull-apart arrangements, including a cupcake Tom for Turkey Day, as well as, a Christmas tree, wreath, and ugly Sweater for Christmas.

In addition, seasonal cakes are now available.

“We have Mint Christmas Carol, Salted Caramel Pumpkin Tort, a Grandma Minnie’s Gingerbread, and Italian Christmas Lemon Rosemary,” Johnson said. “They are just delightful.”

With COVID putting a damper on many things, including family gatherings, this year, Oh My Cupcakes! is doing its part to spread holiday cheer with take-home cupcake kits and Operation Thanks and Giving.

“So on our Facebook page we had asked people, who deserves frosting and joy, thanks and gratitude, and we planned to deliver a dozen cupcakes Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, instead the responses were so amazing, heartwarming, and overwhelming, we decided to write down a whole list of the responses and try to deliver as many as we can,” Johnson said.

While the pandemic continues to impact local businesses, Oh my Cupcakes! is grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.

“During this pandemic this year, our neighbors have really shown that neighbors support neighbors,” Johnson said.

If you’d like to place an order with Oh my Cupcakes!, you can go to their website or simply give them a phone call at 605-310-6742.

