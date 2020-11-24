Advertisement

Rep. Johnson: Time for Trump to ‘begin the transition process’

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.) (File photo)
Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.) (File photo)(KOTA)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives says it is time for President Donald Trump’s administration to begin the transition process.

Rep. Dusty Johnson tweeted Monday night that while he supported Trump’s right to challenge Joe Biden’s electoral victories in court, these efforts have not been successful. He added “it’s time for the administration to begin the transition process.”

Johnson’s tweet was in response to a tweet from the president in which he said he gave General Services Administrator Emily Murphy the green light for Biden to coordinate with federal agencies ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration. However, in that same tweet, Trump said he plans to continue challenging Biden’s victory.

Trump’s legal team has issued a number of challenges in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, all of which Biden won by narrow margins. Thus far, Trump has had little success in court in overturning any votes.

