‘Run for food’ returns to Sioux Falls Thanksgiving morning

File photo from a previous Banquet Run for Food event
File photo from a previous Banquet Run for Food event(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Thanksgiving tradition that is also a major fundraiser for a Sioux Falls food kitchen is set to return this year.

The Banquet’s Run for Food kicks off Thursday at 8 a.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, organizers say.

The “no frills” fun run is organized by Sioux Falls Run. It is The Banquet Ministry’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Organizers say the course includes a one-mile fun run or walk, a 5K and a 10K. There is no registration, no clock and no t-shirts. There is a suggested $10 donation to The Banquet to participate. Participants should enter the fairgrounds from Madison street, and meet at the Nordstrom Johnson building.

