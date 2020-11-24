Sanford Health, CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft part ways

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health has confirmed it’s CEO, Kelby Krabbenhoft, is no longer a part of the organization.

The announcement comes after a week of headlines both locally and nationally about the statement Krabbenhoft made after sending an email to Sanford staff in which he said he would not wear a mask “as a symbolic measure.”

Krabbenhoft said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered. He also claimed he was immune to the virus for at least seven months.

Krabbenhoft, who is not a physician, did not explain why he thinks he’s immune. Scientists don’t know if contracting the virus protects against future illness.

Just last month, Krabbenhoft joined the president of Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare, to announce a merger of the two organizations.

Krabbenhoft said the merger would improve the health and well-being of communities and strengthen their impact on healthcare. He was set to take on the role of CEO-emeritus following the finalization of the merger.

Krabbenhoft, who is 62, said he planned to retire when he turned 65.

Krabbenhoft assumed the role of president and CEO in 1996 oversaw the organization’s growth into the largest rural non-profit health system in the country.

The Board of Trustees has appointed Bill Gassen president and CEO of Sanford Health. Bill has been with the organization since 2012, most recently serving as chief administrative officer. His appointment is effective immediately.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to work on behalf of the Sanford family and help lead this organization and its life-changing work. Our system’s priorities will be focused on taking care of our people, our patients and the communities we serve,” said Gassen.

