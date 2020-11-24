Sioux Falls gym hosts fitness challenge to help people stay healthy through holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - CPMFitness in Sioux Falls is starting its annual rowing challenge on Thanksgiving. It runs through Christmas Eve. People can commit to rowing 50,000, 100,000 or 200,000 meters in that timeframe.

They can download the Concept2 Logbook and find CPM during the account creation process. Participants will then log their meters through the app. The owners of CPM, Annie and Chris Mello, are recommending a $30 buy-in for everyone participating. A portion of the proceeds will go to Feeding South Dakota. The gym donated $1,000 in 2019.

Something new in 2020 is called Project Zero. The goal of this is to encourage people to not gain weight during the holidays. People can weigh themselves on November 26th and then again on December 24th to see if they’ve gained any weight.

