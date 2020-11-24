Advertisement

South Dakota Fire Marshal urges fire safety for Thanksgiving

Fire extinguisher on flame background.(WSAW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s Fire Marshal has issued a reminder encouraging people to recognize the importance of fire safety this Thanksgiving holiday.

Nationwide, Thanksgiving day is the peak day for home cooking fires. Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says that makes home fire safety even more important.

“Many people love to cook for this holiday or use candles, fireplaces and other heating sources to create that festive atmosphere in their homes,” he said. “But it is also easy to forget about fire safety and that could prove to be dangerous.”

Merriman says it is important, at all times of the year, to have working smoke alarms on each level of the home. Specific fire safety tips for Thanksgiving can be found here.

