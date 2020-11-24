Advertisement

South Dakota reports two deaths, 1,011 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

MGN
MGN(MGN)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,011 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Tuesday.

The 1,011 new cases bring the state total to 74,859, 16,657 of which are currently active. Overall, 57,381 South Dakotans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The two new deaths were reported as a man and woman in the 80+ age range. The death toll is now at 821.

Current hospitalizations have decreased slightly from Monday to 574. In total, 4,193 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 20.9% of staffed hospital beds and 49.5% of ICU beds. 36% of hospital beds and 16.7% of ICU beds are still available.

