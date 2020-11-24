State Theatre to reopen in December

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A landmark theater in downtown is set to reopen after shuttering nearly three decades ago.

The historic State Theatre will reopen to the public on Dec. 11, officials said Tuesday.

For its premier, the theatre will feature a 7 p.m. showing of the holiday classic “White Christmas,” which stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera Ellen. Additional showings will be held on Dec. 12 and 13.

A formal grand reopening celebration will be scheduled later, after the COVID-19 pandemic is more under control, Executive Director Allison Weiland said.

Before opening the auditorium doors for movies, the Theatre lobby will be open for concession sales, and the purchase of Theatre memberships and gift cards from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 27 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28 for Small Business Saturday. Santa will visit on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to greet shoppers of all ages from the Box Office window.

“We’re so excited about the revival of the State Theatre, not only to show off the amazing renovation work that’s been done,” Weiland said, “but for the State to return as a vibrant and valuable member of Sioux Falls’ business and entertainment community.”

Films are planned every weekend, Thursday through Sunday. “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, is scheduled to be featured the following weekend. These two films are a part of the State Theatre’s Holiday Series sponsored by First PREMIER Bank.

All seating for films will be reserved. Tickets will be available online starting Dec 4. Seating will be limited due to social distancing standards, and guests will be required to wear masks.

Weiland and Dahlmeier are the only full-time employees of the nonprofit Theatre, which is governed by a Board of Directors chaired by retired business executive John Swedeen. For movies, the staff will be assisted by part-time employees and volunteers.

Fundraising continues so that the second and third levels of the building, including the balcony, also can be restored. Roughly $2.5 million in contributions will be needed to finish the job, Weiland estimated.

The historic Theatre opened in 1926 as a state-of-the-art vaudeville and movie house, according to a release issued Tuesday. Times and business trends changed, and the Theatre closed in 1991. The once-magnificent building at 316. S. Phillips Ave. gradually slipped into disrepair – to the point that demolition was once an option. However, community-minded people and groups stepped up and saved the building.

The nonprofit State Theatre Company acquired the Theatre in 2005. The organization has raised and spent millions of dollars preserving and renovating the Theatre so that it can reopen as a revitalized and restored movie house. The first floor, including the lobby, restrooms and auditorium, have undergone extensive and painstaking restoration in recent years. Electronic signage has been added to the marque. Top-line audio- visual technology and acoustic panels have been installed, and recliners have replaced old seats.

For programing and ticket information, please visit SiouxFallsStateTheatre.org. For other inquires, call 605-335-5757 or email info@siouxfallsstatetheatre.org.

