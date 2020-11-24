Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Leader at Scotland High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kennedy Bietz is ready to fly and she’s encouraging other students at Scotland High School to do that in this painting she did on a wall in the school.

”Yes, so my butterfly. It has been a part of my senior project. I did this to kind of show the younger kids, show other classmates and students that you can be anything. All you need to do is spread your wings and fly,” said Bietz.

Kennedy is a 4.0 student who ranks number one in her class. She’s also involved in athletics, FFA, student council, and jazz band. Which really fits her energetic personality.

”I’m in percussion so obviously hitting the snare drums, hitting the base drums, being loud is always part of the percussion. So having that energy, having all that stamina being energetic, enthusiastic,” Kennedy said.

”One of the biggest things I’ve noticed about Kennedy is her initiative. She really steps up to the plate as a leader. If she notices something at school that she thinks could improve, she’s not afraid to voice her opinion and advocate for those changes,” said counselor Stephanie Fritz.

”Just being a role model for younger kids is huge to me. Showing them that academics are important as well as athletics,” said Bietz.

Bietz will be a USD Coyote next year, and she’s got a good future plan.

”I want to go somewhere into the medical field. I am planning to major in either medical biology or chemistry. I’ve kind of known what I’ve wanted to do for a while. Being inspired by my mom and just seeing how small town primary care providers have influenced our community is big to me and I want to take a part in that,” said Bietz.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Kennedy receives a $250 scholarship from the Southeastern Electric Coop, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

