Walz, House GOP, push for quick aid for hard-hit Minnesota businesses

Minnesota capitol building (file photo)
Minnesota capitol building (file photo)(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota House Republicans have unveiled separate relief proposals for small businesses that have been hit the hardest by new restrictions to curb the coronavirus.

They’re expressing hope that lawmakers can pass a plan in a special session as early as next week.

Highlights of the plan the governor developed with House Democratic leaders include grants for affected businesses, a 13-week extension of unemployment benefits and $500 one-time payments to struggling families.

The House GOP proposal includes a $400 million grant fund for restaurants, bars, gyms and other establishments that had to close or scale back.

