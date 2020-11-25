10pm Sportscast Tuesday, November 24th
SDSU Men’s BB preview, Northwestern’s FB team will have long wait and college basketball highlights
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State men’s basketball team is anxious to get back on the floor Wednesday against West Virginia, the Northwestern Red Raiders hope to play more football in the spring and college basketball highlights from Yankton and Sioux City.
