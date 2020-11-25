Aberdeen city council looks to marketing for virus awareness

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the Aberdeen city council failed the first reading of a proposed mask ordinance 5-4 in Monday evening’s meeting, it’s looking at other options to raise awareness of mask usage and social distancing guidelines.

The council has yet to put up a dollar amount of how much will be spent on marketing, but it’s looking at avenues to create a public awareness campaign about safe public practices during the ongoing pandemic, echoing the same message in the resolution the city passed weeks ago. Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman says it’s something the council came to a conclusion to look into.

“In the aftermath of that discussion, we talked a little bit about what are some proactive things that we can do to encourage people to properly wear masks.” Schaunaman says.

While still looking for other avenues, the city council has already reached out to the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce to start pushing public awareness messages, and tune up current marketing. The council also discussed the possibility of supplying city businesses with disposable masks for customers to use, something many larger chains have already been doing.

“You do see a higher level of people shopping in those stores wearing masks as a result. So we want to help our local businesses, the small vendors and shops, also be able to make that available for their customers for without a cost to them.” Schaunaman says.

And local businesses are already looking to help. Troy McQuillen, owner of McQuillen Creative Group, sent a letter to the city council asking them how his company can help spread the council’s message.

“I think it’s really important to get the word out about masks and the impact they can have. Because communities come together when there’s a crisis or disasters, and I look at what I can offer, what I’m capable of. And it’s like creative services for an aggressive media message.” McQuillen says.

And McQuillen says now’s the time for the community to work together to help raise awareness, no matter what it takes.

“As long as we get the message out, that’s the most important thing.”

