Accident involving school bus sends one to the hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency crews were called to the area of South Copper Ridge Road and South Regent Park Tuesday afternoon for reports of an accident involving a school bus.

Sioux Falls Police say the unidentified driver of the bus suffered a medical event, causing the, to hit another vehicle and almost strike a home.

On scene, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Paramedics Plus rendered first aid to a juvenile female and two adult males with minor injuries. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Sioux Falls Police say the investigation is ongoing.

