Advertisement

Accident involving school bus sends one to the hospital

(WSAW)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency crews were called to the area of South Copper Ridge Road and South Regent Park Tuesday afternoon for reports of an accident involving a school bus.

Sioux Falls Police say the unidentified driver of the bus suffered a medical event, causing the, to hit another vehicle and almost strike a home.

On scene, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Paramedics Plus rendered first aid to a juvenile female and two adult males with minor injuries. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Sioux Falls Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason and Lacy Steinberg
‘House Hunters’ to feature Sioux Falls couple
Neighbors upset about West Sioux Falls rezoning
Neighbors upset about West Sioux Falls rezoning
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford Health, CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft part ways
Police respond to a report of a shooting in east-central Sioux Falls Monday.
Police: Man shot while sleeping in car
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

DSU staff prepare for new partnership with Sanford Health
The South Dakota capitol building will have their annual Christmas display
Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol
Although the Aberdeen city council failed the first reading of a proposed mask ordinance 5-4 in...
Aberdeen city council looks to marketing for virus awareness
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford Health, CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft part ways