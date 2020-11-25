Advertisement

DSU staff prepare for new partnership with Sanford Health

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new partnership aims to drive cyberhealth innovation as well as create a workforce and economic development opportunities in South Dakota. It’s a collaboration between Dakota State University, a leader in cyber education, and Sanford Health. Dr. José-Marie Griffiths spoke with us about the new alliance.

