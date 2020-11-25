Advertisement

Fog this Morning, Sun this Afternoon

Sunny, Nice for Thanksgiving
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 3:11 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We may start off with a little patchy fog across southeastern parts of the region. Any fog that does form and linger into the mid morning hours will quickly burn off. There will be plenty of sunshine across the region this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the east to the upper 40s out west. We may even see a few 50s in south central South Dakota.

Thanksgiving Day is looking fantastic across the region! We’ll keep the sunny conditions around and warm temperatures up a little bit. Nothing too crazy, but everyone should warm into at least the low to mid 40s with some more 50s out to the west. Temperatures will cool off slightly for Friday. Highs will still be mostly in the 40s with plenty of sunshine.

The first half of this upcoming weekend is looking great, as well! We’ll jump into the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday! Don’t get used to it, though. A cold front will move through knocking highs in the the low to mid 30s Sunday through Tuesday. It looks like that front will move through dry. We should be back in the 40s for highs by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford Health, CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft part ways
Police respond to a report of a shooting in east-central Sioux Falls Monday.
Police: Man shot while sleeping in car
If you've seen the 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey," you'll likely see the resemblance to the...
Mysterious metal monolith found in Utah desert
Journalist Carl Bernstein arrives at the 42nd Annual Chaplin Award Gala Honoring Robert Redford...
Carl Bernstein says 21 GOP senators contemptuous of Trump
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Quiet Weather For Several Days
Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update
Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Tuesday Rain Then Dry For Quite A While
Monday Night
Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather Update