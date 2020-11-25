Fog this Morning, Sun this Afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We may start off with a little patchy fog across southeastern parts of the region. Any fog that does form and linger into the mid morning hours will quickly burn off. There will be plenty of sunshine across the region this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the east to the upper 40s out west. We may even see a few 50s in south central South Dakota.

Thanksgiving Day is looking fantastic across the region! We’ll keep the sunny conditions around and warm temperatures up a little bit. Nothing too crazy, but everyone should warm into at least the low to mid 40s with some more 50s out to the west. Temperatures will cool off slightly for Friday. Highs will still be mostly in the 40s with plenty of sunshine.

The first half of this upcoming weekend is looking great, as well! We’ll jump into the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday! Don’t get used to it, though. A cold front will move through knocking highs in the the low to mid 30s Sunday through Tuesday. It looks like that front will move through dry. We should be back in the 40s for highs by the middle of next week.

