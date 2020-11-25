Freidel and Wilson ready to get the season started for SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The men’s Crossover Classic starts Wednesday at the Sanford Pentagon and what a great way for the SDSU men to start their season.

When Doug Wilson was hurt in March, you wondered how far this young but very talented team could have gone last year. Wilson is back to lead the way as a senior and he’s excited to go up against this type of competition.

But the team is still very young with Noah Freidel leading the way for the younger guys. And as Eric Henderson mentioned last night, the way last year ended left a bad taste in their mouths. Noah Freidel, sophomore guard says, ”It definitely stung, but I mean that’s why we are practicing every day, that’s why we’re in the gym, that’s why we’re working and the goal obviously is to win the Summit League tournament and make the NCAA tournament. And we’re going to do our best to do that and I think we have a good chance.”

Doug Wilson, senior center says, ”I think it’s a great opportunity for me and my teammates. We know there are some great teams there and we just can’t wait to go out and compete with them really. I think we deserve to be out there with any team, whether it be high major or whatever.”

Doug’s Jacks will take on Bob Huggins and his West Virginia Mountaineers tomorrow night at 6:00 on ESPN 2... There will be no fans allowed at either the men’s or the women’s Crossover Classics. And that’s too bad for the Jacks because they really feed off the energy of their fans.

