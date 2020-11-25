LIVE: Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2020 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol is taking place in the Capitol Rotunda.

Gov. Kristi Noem, First Gentleman Bryon Noem, and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding welcome guests and light the Capitol trees.

The Capitol Christmas display includes around 83 trees decorated by volunteers from communities, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations and state government offices. This year’s theme for Christmas at the Capitol is “Deck the Halls.”

The largest tree in the Capitol, a 42-foot Engelmann Spruce, is being decorated by the South Dakota Nurses’ Association and was donated by Brian and Lori Stahl of Onida, SD. After being trimmed, the tree stands at 26.5 feet in the rotunda.

At the ceremony, entertainment will be provided by soloists Brian Oakland and Sarah Carlson.

