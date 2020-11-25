Advertisement

Tuesday College basketball recap in the GPAC

Highlights from Mount Marty and Northwestern
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANKTON, S.D. and SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern men went to Sioux City for an early season showdown with Morningside with both teams having just 1 loss.And Mount Marty hosted Midland for a men’s and women’s doubleheader in Yankton.

In Sioux City, Northwestern built a 10 point lead with 7 minutes to go, only to see the Mustangs rally for a 79-77 win. The Red Raiders had 5 players in double figures led by Jay Small with 22 points.

In Yankton, the Lancer men won their 3rd game of the year 63-49 over Midland. Jaillen Billings came off the bench to score 17 and Elijah Pappas had 15 in the Mount Marty win. The Warriors of Midland improved to 7-1 with a 75-49 win. Tea’s Karlee McKinney led the way with 12 points for the Lancers.

