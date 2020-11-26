Advertisement

Authorities: 23-year-old flips vehicle into creek, faces DUI charges

Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office(Dakota News Now)
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 12:50 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 23-year-old Harrisburg woman was transported to the hospital after rolling her vehicle into a creek Thursday morning.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash at 4 am near Willow Street and Cliff Avenue in Harrisburg. Authorities say arriving deputies found a vehicle upside in a creek.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She is facing DUI charges.

