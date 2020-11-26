Memorial Lutheran Church Prepares Thanksgiving Meals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Memorial Lutheran Church began cooking hundreds of Thanksgiving meals yesterday. They will continue preparing and delivering hundreds of meals Thanksgiving day.

The church typically has a large gathering for it’s in house Thanksgiving celebration, but due to Covid-19 they had to make some changes this year. Including preparing meals a day early rather than doing everything on Thanksgiving. Allowing them to work in smaller crews to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

In total the church will serve over six hundred meals. Three hundred meals will be hand delivered, two hundred will be picked up and taken to care facilities and one hundred are reserved for pick-up up curbside.

“What we’re going to miss most is having people coming in to eat with us,” said Connie Gilbride, a volunteer at Memorial Lutheran.

Volunteers prepared fifteen turkeys the day before Thanksgiving and are cooking another twenty-five today.

Gilbride says it’s not that all these people can’t cook a meal this year, rather, people don’t feel the need to cook an entire Thanksgiving feast to only feed a small group of people.

Volunteers are maintaining minimal contact to encourage social distancing during deliveries and pick-ups.

The Church has been preparing meals for thirty-five years. Connie Gilbride and her husband Mike have been volunteering on Thanksgiving for twenty-eight years.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.