Looking Good Heading To The Weekend

Above Normal Temps Sticking Around
By Phil Schreck
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:03 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We had a mix of clouds and sun around the area on Thanksgiving with temperatures a few degrees above average. It should be sunny area-wide on Friday with most of us topping out in the 40s. It’ll be even warmer on Saturday with highs expected to be in the lower to middle 50s. We’ll cool it down a bit for few days starting on Sunday before starting another warming trend late next week.

