Above Normal Temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be in for an incredibly mild Saturday! Temperatures will be around 20 to 25 degrees above normal. Cloud cover will increase briefly tonight across the area as the wind begins to ramp up in intensity. This will result in breezy conditions for our Sunday with wind gusts ranging between 30 and 35 mph.

Our temperatures will remain a few degrees at least above normal throughout this upcoming week with quiet weather incoming. While there will be some passing clouds from time to time and briefly resulting in more clouds than sunshine by the middle of the week, the drier than normal trend is going to stick around. Highs will be in the mid 30′s for the middle of the week and then rebound to the 40′s by next Friday.

Next weekend is already shaping up to be a nice one with highs generally in the 40′s throughout the weekend itself resulting in temperatures around 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Quiet weather looks to be sticking around for awhile!

