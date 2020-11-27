Advertisement

CROSSOVER CLASSIC: Day Two Roundup

West Virginia & Western Kentucky advance to championship
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:05 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The championship of the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic is set.

#15 West Virginia, who survived a scare on day one from South Dakota State, had far less drama with VCU on day two, defeating the Rams 78-66. The Mountaineers will get Western Kentucky in the championship tomorrow after the Hilltoppers topped Memphis 75-69.

In consolation action, Saint Mary’s got a layup from Tommy Kuhse with 1.8 seconds left to defeat Northern Iowa 66-64. South Dakota State also defeated Utah State 83-57 (there is a separate article for that game that you can see by clicking HERE ).

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Here is the schedule for Friday’s final day:

CHAMPIONSHIP-West Virginia vs. Western Kentucky (*12:30 PM on ESPN)

7TH PLACE-Utah State vs. Northern Iowa (*3 PM on ESPNU)

5TH PLACE-South Dakota State vs. Saint Mary’s (*5:30 PM on ESPN 2)

3RD PLACE-Memphis vs. VCU (*8:00 PM on ESPN 2)

