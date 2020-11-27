CROSSOVER CLASSIC: South Dakota State Crushes Former Coyote Coach Craig Smith & Utah State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Craig Smith is a familiar face in a new place to basketball fans in the state of South Dakota. The former head coach at the University of South Dakota from 2014 through 2018 and did everything short of get the program to an NCAA Tournament. That was mostly because of rival South Dakota State who defeated Smith’s Coyotes three times in the Summit League Tournament.

Though Smith brought his new team, the Utah State Aggies of the Mountain West, to Sioux Falls and the Crossover Classic, the result against SDSU was the same.

Shooting a blistering 55 percent from the field and 66 percent from beyond the arc, the Jackrabbits led nearly wire-to-wire in an 83-59 victory, improving to 1-1 after their narrow 79-71 loss to #15 West Virginia last night.

The Jackrabbits had five players in double figures led by Baylor Scheierman’s game-high 23 points off the bench. Douglas Wilson scored 16, Alex Arians added 13, David Wingett had 11 off the bench and Noah Freidel scored ten.

South Dakota State will wrap up the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic tomorrow in the fifth place game against Saint Mary’s at 5:30 PM. The Gaels edged Northern Iowa 66-64 on Thursday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

-CORRECTION-In the highlight we mistakenly said that Utah State finished with 57 points.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.