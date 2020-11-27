Free turkey dinners offered to military, veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Turkey meals are going to a very special bunch, those who serve our nation.

The South Dakota Military Heritage handed out meals to active-duty military personnel and veterans who weren’t able to have a thanksgiving meal because of their duties.

“These are the guys that took care of this country and we need to take care of them. So, it important for them to have a nice Thanksgiving dinner. turkey, dressing, all the fixings, and part of us saying thank you for what they’ve done for this country,” said Executive Director Brian Phelps.

The alliance prepared around two-hundred turkey meals today for military member couldn’t make it home.

