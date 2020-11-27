Advertisement

Free turkey dinners offered to military, veterans

Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Turkey meals are going to a very special bunch, those who serve our nation.

The South Dakota Military Heritage handed out meals to active-duty military personnel and veterans who weren’t able to have a thanksgiving meal because of their duties.

“These are the guys that took care of this country and we need to take care of them. So, it important for them to have a nice Thanksgiving dinner. turkey, dressing, all the fixings, and part of us saying thank you for what they’ve done for this country,” said Executive Director Brian Phelps.

The alliance prepared around two-hundred turkey meals today for military member couldn’t make it home.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
MGN
South Dakota reports 2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths Friday; Report includes data from Thursday
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Authorities: 23-year-old flips vehicle into creek, faces DUI charges
TenHaken addresses, COVID-19 pandemic, mask ordinance

Latest News

Online shopping takes over Black Friday
Online shopping takes over Black Friday
Washington Pavilion’s Festival of Trees and Lights
Washington Pavilion's Festival of Trees and Lights
When it comes to documenting each vote, Litz stands firm in his opinion. “The old-school part...
Litz reflects on a decade as County Auditor as resignation nears
TenHaken addresses, COVID-19 pandemic, mask ordinance