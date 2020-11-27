Giving for a good cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A number of people were able to enjoy a free Thanksgiving dinner at The Banquet, thanks in part to the generosity of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

The organization donated 41 turkeys to the non-profit this year, even after having a financially difficult year themselves, due to the pandemic.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck introduces us to those who make the yearly donation possible.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.