Giving for a good cause

Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:05 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A number of people were able to enjoy a free Thanksgiving dinner at The Banquet, thanks in part to the generosity of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

The organization donated 41 turkeys to the non-profit this year, even after having a financially difficult year themselves, due to the pandemic.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck introduces us to those who make the yearly donation possible.

