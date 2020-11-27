Glory House receives United Way grant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Glory House has been helping people in the Sioux Falls area for more than 50 years.

Now their program is getting a boost from the United Way. The Glory House serves a big purpose, helping people who need it.

“What don’t we do at Glory House. When we have clients who need a place to stay who have drug and alcohol issues, we are referred by community members,” said Human Resource & Compliance Director Nicole Dvorak.

“People that face addiction, and the combination of addiction history and incarceration background have a tough road. And we do all we can to support them in their recovery,” said Development Coordinator Allan Saugstad.

The Glory House got an early Christmas gift. A United Way grant, that will help fund their case management program.

“So some of the services that our case managers offer. Are assistance with getting medications and medical appointments. They help our clients find appropriate housing. They help them with employment,” said Program Coordinator Kelly Cleveringa.

“The funding for Glory House like all of the agencies funded by Sioux Empire United Way is dependent on the successful 2021 fundraising campaign. We’re currently at 52 percent of our 10 million dollar fundraising goal,” said United Way Marketing Director Brandi Miller.

It’s a program that’s growing. Which now includes affordable housing for clients.

“We have 25 efficiency apartments there for people who need safe and sober and affordable housing. And the long term plan is to triple that in size,” said Saugstad.

“2020 is an interesting year to be doing a fundraising campaign. The needs in our community are becoming more evident, and it makes services like the Glory House even more important,” said Miller.

By providing the resources for those in the community facing tough times.

the glory house is one of 88 programs in the area to receive funding from the united way 2021...

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.