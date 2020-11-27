Hills-Beaver Creek Gets “Mythical” State Championship After #1 AP Ranking

HILLS, MN (Dakota News Now) - Though the Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots never got a chance to win Minnesota’s 9-Man Football State Championship, the Associated Press certainly seems to think they would have.

In their final rankings for the abbreviated 2020 season, the AP picked H-BC number one, thus giving them a mythical state championship. The Patriots finished 7-0 and won the Section Three title last Friday. The Patriots dominating every team they faced, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 338 to 35.

