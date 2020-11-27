Advertisement

Minnesota tops 100 daily deaths for 1st time

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 101 more COVID-19 deaths, the first time the state has topped 100 single-day deaths since the start of the pandemic. 

The state health department reported 5,704 new cases on Friday, putting the state at 3,476 deaths and 295,001 cases since March. 

More than 1,800 patients are hospitalized, including more than 380 in intensive care, as dramatic case growth over the past month has led to increasing hospitalizations and deaths. 

In a statement, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the significant increase in deaths reported Friday “reinforces that tragic pattern” and urged individuals to avoid gatherings to mitigate further spread of the virus during the holidays. 

The figures reported on Friday reflect data acquired by the health department as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
MGN
South Dakota reports 2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths Friday; Report includes data from Thursday
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Authorities: 23-year-old flips vehicle into creek, faces DUI charges
TenHaken addresses, COVID-19 pandemic, mask ordinance

Latest News

Online shopping takes over Black Friday
Online shopping takes over Black Friday
Washington Pavilion’s Festival of Trees and Lights
Washington Pavilion's Festival of Trees and Lights
When it comes to documenting each vote, Litz stands firm in his opinion. “The old-school part...
Litz reflects on a decade as County Auditor as resignation nears
TenHaken addresses, COVID-19 pandemic, mask ordinance