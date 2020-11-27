Minnesota tops 100 daily deaths for 1st time

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 101 more COVID-19 deaths, the first time the state has topped 100 single-day deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The state health department reported 5,704 new cases on Friday, putting the state at 3,476 deaths and 295,001 cases since March.

More than 1,800 patients are hospitalized, including more than 380 in intensive care, as dramatic case growth over the past month has led to increasing hospitalizations and deaths.

In a statement, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the significant increase in deaths reported Friday “reinforces that tragic pattern” and urged individuals to avoid gatherings to mitigate further spread of the virus during the holidays.

The figures reported on Friday reflect data acquired by the health department as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.