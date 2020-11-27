Oklahoma Drops Out Of Women’s Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The women’s Crossover Classic is scheduled to start on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon and, like their men’s counterpart, they are dealing with a team pulling out because of COVID-19.

The University of Oklahoma announced today that they are withdrawing due to not being able to meet the player availability threshold because of COVID-19 tracing.

Oklahoma women's basketball will not travel to South Dakota for the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Nov. 28-30.



The team could not meet the player availability threshold for the tournament due to COVID-19 tracing. The team will be continuously monitored over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/s856oZCP2m — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 26, 2020

The tournament was not able to find a replacement team, thus there will instead be just one game each day. South Dakota will play South Carolina on Saturday followed by Gonzaga and USC on Sunday, with the Coyotes and Bulldogs wrapping up the event on Monday. Tip time for all three games is 2 PM.

