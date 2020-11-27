Advertisement

Oklahoma Drops Out Of Women’s Crossover Classic

Event will now have a single game each day
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:37 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The women’s Crossover Classic is scheduled to start on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon and, like their men’s counterpart, they are dealing with a team pulling out because of COVID-19.

The University of Oklahoma announced today that they are withdrawing due to not being able to meet the player availability threshold because of COVID-19 tracing.

The tournament was not able to find a replacement team, thus there will instead be just one game each day. South Dakota will play South Carolina on Saturday followed by Gonzaga and USC on Sunday, with the Coyotes and Bulldogs wrapping up the event on Monday. Tip time for all three games is 2 PM.

