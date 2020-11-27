Online shopping takes over Black Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Black Friday is experiencing major changes this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Holiday deals are no longer exclusive to just one day as retailers have been posting deals throughout the month of November. Target had specials listed as early as October.

“2020 has accelerated the pace of change for a lot of retail businesses,” Nathan Sanderson said. He is the executive director of the South Dakota Retailers Association.

Adobe Analytics is forecasting that consumers have already spent $56 billion in online sales prior to Black Friday. Shoppers are also expected to spend $10 billion just on Black Friday, which is up $2 billion from last year.

Sanderson said that local retailers have also been forced to pursue a stronger online presence. He also said local stores offer something big box retailers cannot, a more personalized shopping experience.

This change from smaller businesses combined with sales being listed earlier is expected to affect the presence of Cyber Monday. Even with that being the case, consumers are expected to spend $12 billion.

“There are going to good deals, because they are taking care of the inventory that wasn’t sold in the physical store,” Sanderson said.

Unlike years past, stores opted not to open on Thanksgiving day. Instead, retailers began opening their doors as early as 5:00 am on Black Friday.

