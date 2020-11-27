Advertisement

Online shopping takes over Black Friday

Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:18 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Black Friday is experiencing major changes this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Holiday deals are no longer exclusive to just one day as retailers have been posting deals throughout the month of November. Target had specials listed as early as October.

“2020 has accelerated the pace of change for a lot of retail businesses,” Nathan Sanderson said. He is the executive director of the South Dakota Retailers Association.

Adobe Analytics is forecasting that consumers have already spent $56 billion in online sales prior to Black Friday. Shoppers are also expected to spend $10 billion just on Black Friday, which is up $2 billion from last year.

Sanderson said that local retailers have also been forced to pursue a stronger online presence. He also said local stores offer something big box retailers cannot, a more personalized shopping experience.

This change from smaller businesses combined with sales being listed earlier is expected to affect the presence of Cyber Monday. Even with that being the case, consumers are expected to spend $12 billion.

“There are going to good deals, because they are taking care of the inventory that wasn’t sold in the physical store,” Sanderson said.

Unlike years past, stores opted not to open on Thanksgiving day. Instead, retailers began opening their doors as early as 5:00 am on Black Friday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
MGN
South Dakota reports 2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths Friday; Report includes data from Thursday
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Authorities: 23-year-old flips vehicle into creek, faces DUI charges
TenHaken addresses, COVID-19 pandemic, mask ordinance

Latest News

Online shopping takes over Black Friday
Online shopping takes over Black Friday
Washington Pavilion’s Festival of Trees and Lights
Washington Pavilion's Festival of Trees and Lights
When it comes to documenting each vote, Litz stands firm in his opinion. “The old-school part...
Litz reflects on a decade as County Auditor as resignation nears
TenHaken addresses, COVID-19 pandemic, mask ordinance