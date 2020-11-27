Salvation Army looking for volunteers for red kettle program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s about that time of year when you notice a familiar bell and red kettle.

The Salvation Army is getting set for its annual red kettle program. The non-profit, like many others, has been hit hard by the pandemic with their fundraising down around 50-percent of where they were last year at this time.

Still, the organization is looking for volunteers for their red kettle program.

“It would be a tremendous help if we had more people volunteering with that, considering we do have to pay bell ringers, and of course you don’t pay, you get more money into buckets to keep and use for programming so that would be a big help,” said Major Marlys Anderson.

A reminder, donating to the red kettle is contactless through Google Pay and Apple Pay. All you have to do is scan the kettle with your phone.

