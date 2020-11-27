Advertisement

Salvation Army looking for volunteers for red kettle program

The Salvation Army is looking for in-person and virtual bell ringers to collect donations.
The Salvation Army is looking for in-person and virtual bell ringers to collect donations.(WEAU)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s about that time of year when you notice a familiar bell and red kettle.

The Salvation Army is getting set for its annual red kettle program. The non-profit, like many others, has been hit hard by the pandemic with their fundraising down around 50-percent of where they were last year at this time.

Still, the organization is looking for volunteers for their red kettle program.

“It would be a tremendous help if we had more people volunteering with that, considering we do have to pay bell ringers, and of course you don’t pay, you get more money into buckets to keep and use for programming so that would be a big help,” said Major Marlys Anderson.

A reminder, donating to the red kettle is contactless through Google Pay and Apple Pay. All you have to do is scan the kettle with your phone.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
MGN
South Dakota reports 2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths Friday; Report includes data from Thursday
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Authorities: 23-year-old flips vehicle into creek, faces DUI charges
TenHaken addresses, COVID-19 pandemic, mask ordinance

Latest News

Online shopping takes over Black Friday
Online shopping takes over Black Friday
Washington Pavilion’s Festival of Trees and Lights
Washington Pavilion's Festival of Trees and Lights
When it comes to documenting each vote, Litz stands firm in his opinion. “The old-school part...
Litz reflects on a decade as County Auditor as resignation nears
TenHaken addresses, COVID-19 pandemic, mask ordinance