Small Business Saturday looks to bring momentum to Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ongoing pandemic has hampered many small businesses across South Dakota since March, forcing many to find news ways to reach out to customers. But in Aberdeen, many are looking to Small Business Saturday as a turn in momentum towards the end of the year.

And it’s a road that Lisa Anderson, the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing and Collaboration, says is something that many have overcome.

“Just the personalization of the services they’ve been offering. You know, not even knowing sometimes what kind of services you can get, these small businesses will do whatever to accommodate.” Anderson says.

The Chamber is setting up displays in ten Aberdeen businesses, where customers will have a chance to win prizes in a drawing a week from Saturday. Anderson says this is not only a draw to bring in more activity to local businesses, but support them in the lengths they’ve taken to stay active.

“They’re making their accommodations, they’ve got their sales going. They’re doing great work on social media, getting the word out there and keeping their stores clean.”

The Chamber is also putting together a list of local businesses that are selling online as well... giving customers the option to still shop small from home.

“They can shop locally from the comfort of their home, all in one spot. And they can just go out to that website and look and find out who’s offering e-commerce.” Anderson says.

This will also be the Chamber’s kick-ff of their Keep the Cheer Here campaign, aimed at keeping customers shopping local from now until the end of the holiday season. More information about the Chamber’s ongoing campaigns can be found here.

