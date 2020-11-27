South Dakota reports 2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths Friday; Report includes data from Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting 2,138 new COVID-19 cases and 39 new deaths for the past 48 hours.

The Department of Health did not release COVID-19 data on Thursday due to the holiday.

The 39 new deaths bring the death toll to 888. The new deaths included one person in the 40-49 age range, six in the 60-69, 12 in the 70-79, and 20 in the 80+ age range.

The 2,138 new cases bring the state total to 78,280. 16,382 of those cases are currently active. 61,010 South Dakotans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The state also reported an increase in total hospitalizations. 4,353 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of 110 from Wednesday. Currently, 569 South Dakotans are hospitalized.

According to the Department of Health, 20.4% of staffed hospital beds, and 46.6% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. 33.4% of beds and 15.2% of ICU beds are still available.

