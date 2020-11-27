Visits with Santa look different this year due to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Because of COVID-19, it’s been a year of changes and learning to adapt. So this holiday season Santa wants kids to know that they can still visit him, it will just look a little different than usual.

Inside Santa’s Wonderland in the Mitchell Cabela’s, kids eagerly meet Santa and of course take a photo. Safety is important to Santa so the store is taking some precautions.

“One of the biggest things is you actually can sign up online right on cabelas.com to make a reservation to come see Santa and that will eliminate the long lines and being in contact with other people,” said Ben Grenier, General Manager of Mitchell Cabela’s.

Before entering Santa’s Wonderland, temperatures are checked. A magic Santa shield or acrylic barrier is set up between Santa and families to avoid close contact. And Santa and his helpers are wearing masks.

“We can still talk about what do you want for Christmas and what have you been doing to make sure you’re on the nice list,” said Santa.

After each visitor, Santa’s sanitation squad helps clean.

“Sterilize and wipe everything down so it’s as safe as possible,” said Grenier.

Although meeting Santa is a little different this year, staff says the precautions are worth it.

“The kids are just happy to see him and still have that experience that they wouldn’t have if we weren’t able to do this. So overall, I would say that the kids have enjoyed it and it’s been a great experience for them,” said Grenier.

And Santa’s happy to be able to see the kids as well. Santa is busy this year, so he recommends setting up reservations as soon as possible.

You can set up a reservation at Cabela’s in Mitchell.

The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is also offering reservations. Click here to learn what precautions they are taking.

Santa will also be at a few other locations in Sioux Falls throughout the holidays. You can find that schedule here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.