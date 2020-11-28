38-year-old Alcester man arrested after high speed chase in Lincoln County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities arrested a man after leading them on a high speed chase Friday night.

According to police, Lincoln County deputies assisted Beresford Police with the pursuit that started around 10:30 PM. The chase started in Beresford and continued into southern Lincoln County.

Authorities said the suspect eventually crashed into a telephone pole after his vehicle failed to turn a corner. The driver crashed at the intersection of 476th Avenue and 295th Street. Authorities reported speeds around 100 mph.

Beresford officers arrested the 38-year-old male driver from rural Alcester without incident.

Their charges include aggravated eluding and DUI.

Lincoln County Deputies investigated the crash. No injuries were reported.

