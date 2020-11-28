Brandon girl donates gifts to residents at Assisted Living Center

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jadyn Ramazani is passionate about baking.

“Even before quarantine started, this has always been my outlet for fun,” Ramazani said.

She’s lost count this holiday season of how many cookies she’s baked already. She sells them through her mom’s Facebook account.

“The response has been absolutely amazing. It just shows that there’s so many kind people in this world to be able to help me do this,” she said.

She uses the money she earns to buy gifts for the veterans and residents at the Helping Hands Assisted Living Center in Brandon.

“A lot of them say that it brings them a lot of happiness, and it makes them feel cared about because not a lot of them get visitors. Or they don’t get anyone to talk to or gifts and something like that,” she said.

Jadyn’s mom, Kerry Knudson, said she just buys the baking supplies for her daughter and the rest, Jadyn handles.

“I am so proud of her. I couldn’t ask for a better daughter,” Knudson said.

Jadyn even spent her Thanksgiving delivering gifts to 90 residents and veterans.

“It means a lot. Like I always say, she has a heart of gold. I’m so proud of everything that she does for the residents. She brightens their day. She put a big smile on their faces and brings gifts for them,” Sandy Roberts said. He is an overnight supervisor at the assisted living center.

Jadyn is already planning her delivery for Christmas, which will include toiletries, socks, and scarves.

“It feels like there is a lot of negativity in the world right now and even just touching or changing a few people’s lives, definitely makes a difference,” Knudson said.

If anyone would like to donate gifts for the residents for Christmas, Jadyn is in need of socks, shampoo, and lotion. You can call or text 605-691-1195 to get in touch with Jadyn.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.