SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a win and a loss going into Friday the South Dakota State Men’s Basketball team was looking to leave the Crossover Classic with a winning record.

However, Friday night at the Pentagon Saint Mary’s outlasted the Jackrabbits 72-59.

Tea native Noah Freidel had a team high 22 points.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.