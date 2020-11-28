Litz reflects on a decade as County Auditor as resignation nears

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A decade is a long time to oversee voter registrations, organize elections and tabulate votes. Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz is in the final stretch. His resignation is effective December 31st and he’s reflecting on his accomplishments.

“Four years of the best audits that Minnehaha county has ever seen, according to the Department of Legislative Audit. Those things, and then you know we’ve had changes in elections and those were well documented,” said Litz.

Through the years, he’s seen it all, designated polling places, voting centers, and joint elections. He’s worked through glitches of pen ink not being recognized by a tabulation machine and dealing with the wrong ballots being given to about thirty voters at a polling location during the last election. When it comes to documenting each vote, Litz stands firm in his opinion.

“The old-school part of security I like is for a paper ballot. One person, one ballot. You can track it, you can prove it, you can go back later on and correct anything, paper ballots,” said Litz.

Although he’ll visit Sioux Falls on occasion, Litz will soon be in a warmer climate.

“Sitting out on the shores of Lake Havasu City in Arizona and cruising around down south and going to California, visiting some of my kids,” said Litz.

The Minnehaha County Board of Commissioners announced their intent to appoint Bennett Kyte as Minnehaha County Auditor, effective January 1st. Kyte will fulfill the term of Litz, which is up for re-election in 2022.

