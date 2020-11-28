Advertisement

President Kennedy honored on 2020 White House ornament

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 1:03 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President John F. Kennedy is being honored on the official 2020 White House Christmas ornament.

The ornament featured Kennedy’s posthumous White House portrait. On the back are the dates of his brief term: 1961 to 1963.

At age 43, Kennedy took office as the 35th president of the United States. Two years later, he was assassinated.

The ornament is available on the White House Historical Association website and costs about $25.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
MGN
South Dakota reports 2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths Friday; Report includes data from Thursday
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Authorities: 23-year-old flips vehicle into creek, faces DUI charges
TenHaken addresses, COVID-19 pandemic, mask ordinance

Latest News

A woman at work sprang into action to help deliver a baby in a parking. (Source: CNN)
Store manager helps woman give birth in parking lot
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
2 shot, killed at Northern California mall on Black Friday
This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen...
Iran’s president vows revenge over slain military scientist
Pope Francis to appoint 13 new cardinals, including the current Washington D.C. Archbishop...
Pope to appoint first African-American cardinal
Online shopping takes over Black Friday
Online shopping takes over Black Friday