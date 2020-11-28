Advertisement

Small Business Saturday carries major importance

Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this year of uncertainty, local stores are hoping that Small Business Saturday has a major impact.

2020 has been hard on many small businesses but they have continued to unite.

“We have all banded banded together, especially downtown Sioux Falls,” Jamie Sterk said, confidence contact at Chelsea’s Boutique.

Most stores made adjustments to accommodate for the needs of their shoppers. In a lot of cases, this involved creating a stronger online presence.

However, most businesses prefer having their shoppers in store.

“We’re more about the experience, we want you to come on in and have a look around,” Dick Murphy said, co-owner of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gift Store.

Store owners believe this helps to maintain a good relationship with their customers.

“The most important part is the interaction with your community,” Penny Klinedist said, Owner of Plum’s Cooking Company.

Most store began running their holiday specials earlier this year and will continue them through Cyber Monday.

