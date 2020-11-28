Advertisement

Small businesses look to online sales this shopping season

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With plenty more online shoppers this season for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, large retailers and small businesses alike are jumping on to reach out to customers.

Purchasing online has taken off since Marsh and has only picked up towards the beginning of the holiday season due to the ongoing pandemic. That in turn has forced small shops and businesses to adapt and start offering news ways for customers to browse.

Jessie Schmidt, the South Dakota State Director for the Better Business Bureau, says those online shops are what will help small businesses the most this year.

“Whether you’re in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls, anywhere across the state. If you have that favorite shop, go online and shop them. You can shop them today, you can shop them on Small Business Saturday. Anytime throughout the season.” Schmidt says.

And for those businesses that already had an online presence, the demand has only increased. Nicole Niev and Melissa Larson are co-owners of Karisma Boutique in Aberdeen. Larson says while in-person visits have been down since March, the shop has stayed as busy as anytime.

“We had our online presence pretty steady. It just picked up a lot, and a lot more people did online pick-up and curbside pick-up and shipping. So that’s been nice. I would say we picked up quite a bit.” Larson says.

And the up-tick in online sales recently is optimistic as well, something Hiev says could be a sign for the community as a whole.

“And I think the Aberdeen community and surrounding areas are great with supporting local. So, I think tomorrow will be a good day.” Hiev says.

For those looking to still shop in-person as well, Schmidt says to use common sense and work with shops to follow health guidelines, so that local businesses can stay open all season long.

“Just really follow those guidelines, the CDC guidelines. To mask up, social distance when you can.” Schmidt says.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
MGN
South Dakota reports 2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths Friday; Report includes data from Thursday
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Authorities: 23-year-old flips vehicle into creek, faces DUI charges
TenHaken addresses, COVID-19 pandemic, mask ordinance

Latest News

Online shopping takes over Black Friday
Online shopping takes over Black Friday
Washington Pavilion’s Festival of Trees and Lights
Washington Pavilion's Festival of Trees and Lights
When it comes to documenting each vote, Litz stands firm in his opinion. “The old-school part...
Litz reflects on a decade as County Auditor as resignation nears
TenHaken addresses, COVID-19 pandemic, mask ordinance