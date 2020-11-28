Small businesses look to online sales this shopping season

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With plenty more online shoppers this season for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, large retailers and small businesses alike are jumping on to reach out to customers.

Purchasing online has taken off since Marsh and has only picked up towards the beginning of the holiday season due to the ongoing pandemic. That in turn has forced small shops and businesses to adapt and start offering news ways for customers to browse.

Jessie Schmidt, the South Dakota State Director for the Better Business Bureau, says those online shops are what will help small businesses the most this year.

“Whether you’re in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls, anywhere across the state. If you have that favorite shop, go online and shop them. You can shop them today, you can shop them on Small Business Saturday. Anytime throughout the season.” Schmidt says.

And for those businesses that already had an online presence, the demand has only increased. Nicole Niev and Melissa Larson are co-owners of Karisma Boutique in Aberdeen. Larson says while in-person visits have been down since March, the shop has stayed as busy as anytime.

“We had our online presence pretty steady. It just picked up a lot, and a lot more people did online pick-up and curbside pick-up and shipping. So that’s been nice. I would say we picked up quite a bit.” Larson says.

And the up-tick in online sales recently is optimistic as well, something Hiev says could be a sign for the community as a whole.

“And I think the Aberdeen community and surrounding areas are great with supporting local. So, I think tomorrow will be a good day.” Hiev says.

For those looking to still shop in-person as well, Schmidt says to use common sense and work with shops to follow health guidelines, so that local businesses can stay open all season long.

“Just really follow those guidelines, the CDC guidelines. To mask up, social distance when you can.” Schmidt says.

